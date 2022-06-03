Katherine Warden named Marietta Chief of Police, Swearing-In on June 6

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Sergeant Katherine Warden came to the Marietta police department back in 2001 – before 9/11.

She would go on to be promoted to Sergeant for Marietta police in 2015. She was the first woman in the department to be promoted to that position.

And on June 6, Warden will be making history again. As the department’s newest police chief.

Warden found out the news Wednesday at her son’s baseball game.

“I was very shocked, very excited,” says Warden. “I immediately contacted my family and confirmed the results from the civil service commission.”

An assessment by the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police was done to name the new chief.

Warden scored the highest and got the most points out of the four candidates.

“So, the raw scores, I did score the highest on that. And then, there are longevity points that are added based on our seniority. And then even after our seniority I still came out as number one,” says Warden. “Which, according to the civil service commission, that would put me next in line to become the chief of police.”

Warden says that she is excited and motivated for this new responsibility and opportunity and hopes that this will be something that will get others interested in joining the force. Especially women.

“This is an absolutely tremendous responsibility, and I am honored to have been chosen to take over this role. I would really like to showcase my leadership and to lead the department in more forward-thinking direction,” says Warden. “I hope that I can be an example for others. Especially for females that this is a career choice that we can have. And we can succeed.”

Warden says that she will be focusing on recruiting efforts for the department and to meet with her commanding staff.

The swearing-in ceremony for Warden will be on June 6 at 1 p.m. in front of the Marietta city building.

