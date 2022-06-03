Advertisement

Marietta defeats Catholic, advances in Div. III World Series

Marietta defeats Catholic University 7-0 in Cedar Rapids
Marietta defeats Catholic University 7-0 in Cedar Rapids(NCAA)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WTAP) -

The Marietta College Pioneers defeated the Catholic University Cardinals 7-0 in their opening game of the Division III College World Series at Perfect Game Field in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Pioneers scored three runs in the third inning, and put the game out of reach with four more runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Drew Holderbach went 2-4 with one RBI and two runs. Trent Valentine got the win on the mound for Marietta, pitching eight innings and allowing only four hits, along with striking out eight batters.

Marietta advances to the winner’s bracket finals on Saturday at 3:15 p.m., taking on the winner of the Wisconsin-Stevens Point vs. Salisbury game.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies in wreck on Route 14
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’ll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he’ll sign a bill that permits school districts to arm employees
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Marietta Police Badge
UPDATE: Katherine Warden named chief of Marietta Police Department
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Former West Virginia official pleads guilty to sexual assault

Latest News

Williamstown falls to Charleston Catholic in the semi-finals
Williamstown falls to Charleston Catholic in Class A baseball semi-finals
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: 2022 BACF All-Star Football Game
Republican lawmakers have renewed their efforts to ban transgender girls from competing in...
GOP lawmakers renew attempt at transgender girl sports ban
Rosters finalized for B.A.C.F. football game
Rosters finalized for 2022 Battles Against Cystic Fibrosis football game