Marietta defeats Catholic, advances in Div. III World Series

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WTAP) -

The Marietta College Pioneers defeated the Catholic University Cardinals 7-0 in their opening game of the Division III College World Series at Perfect Game Field in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Pioneers scored three runs in the third inning, and put the game out of reach with four more runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Drew Holderbach went 2-4 with one RBI and two runs. Trent Valentine got the win on the mound for Marietta, pitching eight innings and allowing only four hits, along with striking out eight batters.

Marietta advances to the winner’s bracket finals on Saturday at 3:15 p.m., taking on the winner of the Wisconsin-Stevens Point vs. Salisbury game.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.