Obituary: Bohn, Sarah Gail

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sarah Gail Bohn from Parkersburg gained her angel wings on Thursday, May 26 2022.

She was born August 25 1987 in Parkersburg of David and Brenda Kemper Davis.

Sarah married the love of her life on May 20th 2006. Together they have two beautiful children. Sarah loved nothing more than spending time with the ones she loved. She was her children’s biggest cheerleader from the football field, soccer field, volleyball court, to the wrestling mat.

Sarah loved setting around a bonfire, having family cookouts, camping, mudding and being out in the wilderness. She enjoyed fishing, swimming, and laying in the grass looking at the stars. Sarah never met a stranger. Her heart was as beautiful as her smile. Her big heart and bright light left us too soon, but we will remember her love, generosity and warmth.

Sarah is survived by her husband Chris Bohn, Daughter Hannah Bohn, Son Tyler Bohn, Parents David and Brenda Davis, Sister Amber (Tom) Silvia, Brother Troy (Gretchen) Davis, Brother Matt Davis, Many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews and cousins.

Sarah is preceded in death by her Grandmother Betty Jo Davis, Grandfather Hubert J Kemper,Grandmother Loreen Kemper Grandfather Edgar W Davis.

There will be a memorial visitation Friday, June 10th from 6-8pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.