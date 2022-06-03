Advertisement

Obituary: Buck-Pinkerton, Mary J.

Jun. 3, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary J. Buck-Pinkerton, 78, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Heartland of Marietta.

Mary was born July 21, 1943 in Germantown, Ohio to Gale and Freda {Stryker} Hendershot.

She graduated from Salem Liberty High School in May of 1962.

Mary married Ellsworth Buck Jr. on February 7, 1963. Following his passing, Mary married Bradley Pinkerton on May 13, 2006.

She worked at Heartland of Marietta for 24 years and retired on December 31, 2006. She was a member of Pawpaw United Methodist Church. Mary loved music and dancing

Mary will be deeply missed by her daughters Donna (Charles) Stafford, Betty (Dave) Cunningham; sons Gary Buck and Douglas (Evelyn) Buck; brother Walter Hendershot; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husbands Ellsworth Buck Jr. and Bradley Pinkerton; brother John Hendershot; grandson Jeremy Parks; son-in-law Tommy Weaver.

Friends may call Saturday, June 4th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home - East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. 

Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Tom Hendershot officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

