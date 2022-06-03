Obituary: Harrison, O. Marie

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - O. Marie Harrison, 98, of Parkersburg, WV died Thursday June 2, 2022 at Worthington Nursing Home.

She was born June 5, 2023 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late George and Eva (Powell) Shuler.

She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She worked for the Wood County Board of Education for thirteen years and retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital after twenty-three years.

She is survived by her son George Harrison of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Harrison; three sons Gary, Robert, and Ronald Harrison; an infant daughter Sandy Harrison; and a sister Bulah Spencer.

Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will be at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM.

