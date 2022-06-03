Obituary: Hathaway, Timothy Alan

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Timothy Alan Hathaway, 57, of Mineral Wells, WV died Thursday June 2, 2022.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of Darrell Lee and Sandra Lou (Crawford) Hathaway.

He was a member of Pipeliners Union Local 798 in Tulsa, OK, IUOE Local 132, and Mount Olivet Masonic Lodge #3 in Parkersburg. He enjoyed hunting, was a lover of all kinds of motor sports (whether it was watching or participating), and was a Boston Red Sox fan; but his biggest passion was shooting sporting clays. He was a hard worker and valued quality work above all.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his son Dylan C. Hathaway of Cairo, WV, daughter Jessica A. Wells (Jacob) of Parkersburg, granddaughter Scarlett Rose Hathaway, sister Carmen L. Hathaway, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Curtis and Dorfetta (Stone) Hathaway and maternal grandparents Dare and Greta (Dillon) Crawford.

Services will be Tuesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Visitation will be Monday 5-8 PM.

