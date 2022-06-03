Obituary: Irvine, Mary Lou Bayne

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Lou Bayne Irvine, 92, of Belpre, passed away June 2, 2022 at her residence.

She was born in Belpre, OH, July 13, 1929, a daughter of the late Paul Clayton Bayne and Millicent Fling.

Mary Lou was a 1947 graduate of Belpre High School. She worked for the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company in Parkersburg before marrying Carroll Ernest Irvine on April 5, 1953, at Mullen Memorial Baptist Church in Belpre.

Mary Lou and Carroll owned and operated the Linger Longer Restaurant in Little Hocking from 1953 to 1971. They also started Irvine’s Camper Sales in 1964. Mary Lou opened a dress shop, The Fashion Cottage Outlet, with Doe Eddy, in 1973.

Surviving Mary Lou are her three children, Tim Irvine (Jane) of Little Hocking, Tammy Cain (Robin) of Charlotte, NC., and Phil Irvine of Belpre; three grandchildren, Ross (Alyssa) Irvine, Clayton (Becca) Stark, and Haylen Irvine; and two great-grandchildren, Jack Irvine and Ben Irvine. She is also survived by siblings, James Bayne and Patricia Rathburn, both of Belpre, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Carroll E. Irvine in 2016; and sister Faye Lynn Masters.

Funeral services will be 1pm Monday June 6, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Mayor Mike Lorentz officiating.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11am to 1pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

