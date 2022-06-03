Advertisement

Obituary: Jamison, Robert

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 3, 2022
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert Jamison, 87, of Vienna, WV passed away June 2, 2022.

He was born May 2, 1935 in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Robert L. Jamison and Alice B. Jamison.

Robert graduated from Charleston High School in 1953. He attended Marshall and Morris Harvey colleges. He served 6 years in the US Army Reserves. Robert had a love for sports; baseball, basketball, golf, and bowling. He was always involved with sports whether it be coaching basketball in Charleston church leagues, coaching Jr. High tennis, umpiring Little League baseball games, and refereeing basketball games in South Charleston city leagues. Robert was an elder and deacon in Presbyterian. He was a 2 time president and a life time member of the Vienna Lions Club.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his daughters; Candace Donaldson of the Villages, FL, Melissa Jo Carpenter of Vienna WV; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life Jo Ann Jamison, whom he was married to for over 51 years.

Per Robert’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Jamison family.

