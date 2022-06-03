Advertisement

Obituary: Jeffrey, Jason Scott

Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jason Scott Jeffrey, 60, of Washington, WV passed away at home Wednesday June 1, 2022 surrounded by his family. 

He was born December 31, 1961 in Huntington, WV a son of Connie Gale Jeffrey of Washington, WV and the late Richard Delano Jeffrey.

He worked for State Electric and Crescent and Spraque for several years; and more recently he worked in Oil & Gas with his last employment at Mueller Reports. Jason was a member of Williamstown Masonic Lodge # 129, Nemesis Shrine, and The Royal Order of Jesters.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of forty-two years Julie (McDonald) Jeffrey; sons Joshua S. Jeffrey (Sarah) of Vienna, WV and Jansen D. Jeffrey (Daphne) of Washington, WV; granddaughters Isabella, Adlee, and Maddison; grandson Jeremiah; brothers Rich Jeffrey (Kim) and Bart Jeffrey (Sonia); and brother-in-law David McDonald (Sherry).In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a special uncle Dale Davis.

Services will be Monday 5:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with The Reverend Dr. Rebecca Davis officiating. Visitation will be Monday 3-5 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children Hospital or Cancer Patient Emergency Fund at 807 Farson Street, Belpre, OH 45714 attn: Stacy Yer.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

