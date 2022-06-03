Obituary: Joy, Dalton Alexander

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dalton Alexander Joy, 16, of Walker, passed away June 1, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center following an automobile accident.

He was born on August 10, 2005 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Mike and Jenn Joy of Walker.

Dalton was a student at the Wirt County High School where he enjoyed learning carpentry and welding. He was a member of the football team and shared his faith with team members and led team prayer at many ball games. He was very active with his church, Elizabeth Baptist Church where he served as a youth leader and role model to other youth. Dalton was active with the GAP Program at the high school where he often spoke about his faith in his Lord Jesus Christ. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking and working on the farm, driving the tractor and bailing hay. He enjoyed the farm animals, always wanting to add more animals to the farm. Dalton will be remembered for his work ethic and Christ like demeanor. He had great plans for the future, including joining the Army following high school.

In addition to his parents Mike and Jenn, Dalton is survived by his brother Sean Joy, sisters Nikki and Emma Joy, maternal grandparents Sarah Hartford, John Hartford, paternal grandparents James and Angie Joy, many aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of friends at church and in the community.

Dalton was preceded in death by his uncle Matt Joy and great grandparents John and Rose Gibson. The family would like to thank their church family and the community for their loving support during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Life services will be 4 pm Sunday at the Wirt County High School with Pastor Leary Vanhorn officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 - 4 on Sunday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.