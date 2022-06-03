Obituary: Prim, Garnett Ann Naylor

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Garnett Ann Naylor Prim, 85 of Newport, Ohio, formerly of Clay County, West Virginia, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Allen Prim in 2014. They were married for 56 years. Garnett was also preceded by her parents, Daniel and Sylvia (Legg) Naylor and the following brothers: Kent (Connie), Dallas (Deannie), Joe (Carol), and Gene Paul Naylor. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Wilma (Allan) Sharpneck, Charlotte (Bob) Hyer, Evelyn (David) Ellison, and Margaret (Frank) Shelton.

She is survived by her brothers Blaine (Pat) Naylor, Mike (Nikky Yakuvic) Naylor and sister Margie (Art) Nicholas.She leaves behind 5 children, Kandi Williams of Newport, Cynthia (Scott) Kanemura of Yuma, Arizona, Darrell (Debbie) Prim of Marietta, Penny (Barry) Ghee of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Robert (Terry) Prim of Clarington, Ohio. Garnett also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Her third great-great-grandson will be born later this summer.

Garnett loved spending time with her family and watching them all grow and thrive. She was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan her entire life. She loved to fish, travel, play Bridge and Pinnacle, dance with her husband, and make people laugh. She was an excellent southern cook. Our mom was a woman of grace and beauty was deeply loved. She will be sorely missed by all of us.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or Disabled Veterans of America.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

