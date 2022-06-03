Advertisement

Obituary: Taylor, Devon Lee

Devon Lee Taylor Obit
(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Devon Lee Taylor, 19, heart’s desire to hear YHWH voice came to fruition on May 19, 2022 upon his untimely death. 

Devon was born to Jeremy L. Taylor and Tyra E. Gandy on July 19, 2002. “Jacob” was born again November 2021, when asking Y’shua (Jesus) to become his LORD and Savior.

Devon is survived by his brothers Shane, Darrell, and Anthony, his grandparents Barry L. and Darline J. Taylor, great grandparents Maratha J. and Harold L. Taylor.

In addition to those left to mourn Devon are his grandfather Tommy Gandy and grandmother Kelly Stottlemire, who proceeded him in death, and his uncle Robert (Bobby) Gandy.

Devon was cherished by many. His beloved aunt Jerry Joyce, special uncle Joshua Graham,  his “bro” Dustin Anderson, Rabbi Lee, Aunt Karen, and the rest of  his family at Cornerstone Messianic Congregation and Ministries.

Jacob loved to draw, learning to play the guitar, auto mechanics, and was a loyal friend. He loved to laugh and had a contagious smile. He will be greatly missed by many.

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, …  nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” ( Romans 8:38-39 NIV)

