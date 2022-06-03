Obituary: Thomas, Jacob Paul

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jacob Paul Thomas, 17, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away May 31, 2022 in Fayette County, WV.

He was born July 26, 2004 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Christina Thomas of Parkersburg.

Jacob was a student at Parkersburg High School, he enjoyed video games, listening to music, being with his family, and loved watching Rick and Morty. He was known as a jokester. Jacob enjoyed helping the elderly and children.

He is survived by his mother, Christina Thomas and her companion, Jonathan “Dino” Deaton who was like a step-father; his girlfriend, Annika Jackson and her family, all of Fayette County, WV; two sisters, Chloe and Leighton Campbell of Parkersburg; maternal grandparents, Aretha and Anthony Thomas of Parkersburg; papaw, John Clayton of South Carolina; uncles, Anthony “Uncle Bubby” Thomas and Tabitha and James Thomas all of Parkersburg; and his cousins, Logan and Corbin Thomas, Lil James and Preston Thomas; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jacob was preceded in death by maternal great grandparents, Luly Belle and Scott Britton; great grandparents, Sandra Harper and Freddie Thomas; great aunt and uncle, Loretta and Scottie Morgan; and several other aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. A visitation will be from 3:00 P.M- 5:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

