ODNR holds packed public comment session on 2nd Little Hocking injection well permit.

By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LITTLE HOCKING, OH (WTAP) -A public hearing is required before any waste water injection well is permitted in the state of Ohio.

Thursday evening, a hearing was held in Little Hocking regarding a second injection well permit along Arrowhead Road.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil and Gas held the meeting at St. Ambrose Hall to accommodate the more than 130 member of the public in attendance.

Speaker after speaker addressed the three person panel with unanswered questions regarding the pollutants, dispersal, effects and permitting of such wells. No answers were provided. Arrowhead Road Services was not in attendance.

Former science school teacher Betsy Cook of Lowell was very disappointed there was no question and answer session held.

“”We’re happy that they’ve had this meeting but we’re concerned that they chose not to do questions and answers, and so people came with questions, but we’re not getting any answers,” explains Betsy Cook. " So mainly people are making comments and very upset with the way things are being handled. ”

Belpre Mayor Mike Lorentz was in the audience.

He says he didn’t hear a single speaker in favor of the permit.

He says he has concerns about the impact on the two aquifers that he says feed Belpre’s Water system.

Where will we import our water from if they go bad, he asks.

