Pet of the Week: Utah from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

By Zach Miles
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Utah! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Utah is a boxer mix dog from the the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Utah is four years old, and he might be the most relaxed dog to come on WTAP’s set! Utah is a big fan of getting his belly rubbed, and he loves to run around outside and play.

Make sure to check out the video above to hear Taylor Nutter from HSOP explain about heartworms in dogs such as Utah.

If you are looking to adopt Utah or any other pets from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

