Ravenswood man facing charges following shooting investigation

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Ravenswood Police Department’s Facebook page, BJ Thompson, 53, of Ravenswood, was arrested and charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:41 p.m. on June 1 on Dye Street at Huttons Trailer Park. Upon arrival, officers immediately detained two male subjects and began speaking with witnesses.

Thompson was arrested following an on-scene investigation and speaking to multiple witnesses.

The victims were not injured during the shooting.

The Ravenswood Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Ripley Police Department responded to the scene.

