W. Va. plant to start making electric school buses in September

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will begin production at a West Virginia facility in September.

In January, GreenPower signed a lease-purchase agreement for a manufacturing facility in South Charleston. The company announced Thursday it will take possession of the facility in August.

It will start producing zero-emission buses the following month. Gov. Jim Justice says his administration will work with the company to demonstrate the electric buses in school districts statewide.

Under President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, the Environmental Protection Agency will offer rebates to school districts toward the purchase of electric buses to replace diesel-powered ones.

