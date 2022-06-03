West Virginia scaling back coronavirus testing sites

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia is scaling back its community testing events for the coronavirus.

Gov. Jim Justice says the decision was made due to the availability and convenience of at-home test kits for COVID-19.

The state has provided free community testing since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Justice says only a few people are showing up now at some community events.

People who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus can still find testing sites at places such as pharmacies and participating health departments and medical centers.

The state has a map of available testing sites on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.