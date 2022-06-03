Advertisement

Williamstown falls to Charleston Catholic in Class A baseball semi-finals

Williamstown falls to Charleston Catholic in the semi-finals
Williamstown falls to Charleston Catholic in the semi-finals(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The top seeded Williamstown Yellowjackets baseball team has yet to win a game in the Class A baseball tournament, as they fell to the four-seeded Charleston Catholic Irish 7-4 at Appalachian Power Park on Friday morning.

The Irish got on the board with a couple runs in the third, but Williamstown countered in the fourth on errors that would score Parker Schramm and Harbor Haught.

Charleston Catholic then went on to score five runs in the fifth inning, putting the game out of reach.

Williamstown finishes the season with a 26-7 record, while Charleston Catholic advances to the Class A finals on Saturday afternoon against Wahama.

