Advertisement

27th Annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Football Game held at St. Marys High School

CAPTAINS OF TEAM OHIO AND TEAM WEST VIRGINIA
CAPTAINS OF TEAM OHIO AND TEAM WEST VIRGINIA(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The 27th Annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis football game was held at St. Marys for the first time since 2019 after two years of cancellation due to the pandemic.

The game helps raise funds and awareness to assist in the Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis and puts high schoolers from local Ohio and West Virginia schools against each other on the gridiron.

West Virginia and Ohio came into this game with the blue and gold of West Virginia leading the all-time series 15-11.

The Mountain State struck first on a very long touchdown catch and run by Mount View’s Justin Haggerty.

But, West Virginia would not see the end zone again as Ohio State scored 27 unanswered points for a 27-6 win.

Austin Creamer of River high school added the first two touchdowns for the Buckeye State and the offense of Ohio was too much to handle.

Ohio now trails 15-12 in the all-time record for the B.A.C.F football games.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies in wreck on Route 14
Dalton Alexander Joy Obit
Obituary: Joy, Dalton Alexander
Cars drive across Memorial Bridge.
The future of Memorial Bridge - progress made and what’s to come
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Former West Virginia official pleads guilty to sexual assault
BJ Thompson was arrested following an on-scene investigation and speaking to multiple witnesses.
Ravenswood man facing charges following shooting investigation

Latest News

Marietta defeats Catholic University 7-0 in Cedar Rapids
Marietta defeats Catholic, advances in Div. III World Series
Williamstown falls to Charleston Catholic in the semi-finals
Williamstown falls to Charleston Catholic in Class A baseball semi-finals
Republican lawmakers have renewed their efforts to ban transgender girls from competing in...
GOP lawmakers renew attempt at transgender girl sports ban
Rosters finalized for B.A.C.F. football game
Rosters finalized for 2022 Battles Against Cystic Fibrosis football game