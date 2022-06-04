27th Annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Football Game held at St. Marys High School

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The 27th Annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis football game was held at St. Marys for the first time since 2019 after two years of cancellation due to the pandemic.

The game helps raise funds and awareness to assist in the Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis and puts high schoolers from local Ohio and West Virginia schools against each other on the gridiron.

West Virginia and Ohio came into this game with the blue and gold of West Virginia leading the all-time series 15-11.

The Mountain State struck first on a very long touchdown catch and run by Mount View’s Justin Haggerty.

But, West Virginia would not see the end zone again as Ohio State scored 27 unanswered points for a 27-6 win.

Austin Creamer of River high school added the first two touchdowns for the Buckeye State and the offense of Ohio was too much to handle.

Ohio now trails 15-12 in the all-time record for the B.A.C.F football games.

