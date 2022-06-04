Advertisement

Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to Gas Buddy.(KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) - In Northern California, a gas station is currently charging nearly $10 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, that officially makes it the most expensive gas in the country.

At Schlafer’s Auto Repair in Mendocino, supreme unleaded was $9.91 per gallon, while regular was listed at $9.60.

On Saturday, AAA reports the national average for gas in the U.S. was $4.81 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies in wreck on Route 14
Dalton Alexander Joy Obit
Obituary: Joy, Dalton Alexander
Officer killed in active shooter incident in Nicholas County
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Cars drive across Memorial Bridge.
The future of Memorial Bridge - progress made and what’s to come
Devon Lee Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Devon Lee

Latest News

This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
Deputies are investigating a random shooting that took the life of an 8-year-old boy in South...
8-year-old killed in random shooting while on vacation, sheriff’s office says