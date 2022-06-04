Advertisement

Volunteers help set up Taste of Parkersburg

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volunteers were busy Friday evening getting the Taste of Parkersburg ready for Saturday. Taste of Parkersburg is a wine and food festival and everyone that helped set it up is a volunteer.

They put out chairs and tables and hung up signs. More volunteers will be back Saturday to check in vendors and then some of them will volunteer during the event working the entrance gate and selling vendor tickets.

Some will even pour the wine!

There is a lot of excitement around the event because it has been canceled for the last two years because of COVID-19. Organizers of the event say the volunteers make it all possible.

“It’s wonderful to be back. We started planning in January and look for volunteers since this is an all-volunteer event. Everybody who is here is a volunteer,” said Susan Schuchts, Volunteer Coordinator for Taste of Parkersburg.

“We are happy to be back. We are very excited for the event,” said Betty Dotson, Volunteer Coordinator for Taste of Parkersburg.

The Taste of Parkersburg starts Saturday at 5 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. at Bicentennial Park in downtown Parkersburg. Tickets are 15 dollars in advance. They are 20 dollars at the door.

Link to get tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-taste-of-parkersburg-tickets-97813570021

