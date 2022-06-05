Advertisement

Annual tractor show held in Belpre over the weekend

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual tractor show has returned to Belpre.

The show will begin Sunday from 10- 3 p.m.

Tractors and other motorized antiques from as old as the 1920s’ were at the event and President of the event, Pat Tornes, says it’s nice to take a step back into the past and see where it all began.

“Well all of these tractors and engines and stuff really changed the agriculture back years ago and it went from the horses to the tractors and the engines. Farmers could make a lot more production back then,” Tornes said.

