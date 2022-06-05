Advertisement

East Wood VFD holds annual Ice Cream Social

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The East Wood VFD held their annual ice cream social for the first time in three years on Saturday.

This particular social was significant due to the VFD serving the community for 50 years.

A moon bounce, ice cream machine, dinner, and live music were just some of the activities at the event.

East Wood Fire Chief Ron Utt says the ice cream socials are important every year to get involved within the community on a non-emergency business.

“We rely on these folks and they have to have confidence in us that we’re going to be able to perform the duties when the time comes. It’s nice for them to come meet with us to see who we are and what we do,” said Utt.

