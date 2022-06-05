Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Taste of Parkersburg was back Saturday night after a two year hiatus due to Covid.

People swarmed downtown, sipping on beers and good food. Live music filled the air and people happily soaked in the atmosphere, chatting with friends and family.

It’s a tradition for some locals. One says he’s been going for year.

“I think it’s definitely the most exciting event of the year…to see this many people. I’d say it’s definitely Parkersburg’s biggest event and it’s really nice to have all the restaurants and all the different wineries and stuff in one place,” he said.

His favorite part of the event is the entertainment.

The event ran from 5 PM to 11 PM.

