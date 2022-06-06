County Commission comes to decision on bid for 911 center renovations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today county commission accepted the bid from grae-con construction in Marietta.

This bid was out of five companies that placed bids to perform renovations on the E-911 center.

County Commission says grae-con hires workers from the local workforce and that was the leading reason behind the acceptance of their bid.

Renovations for the center are expected to begin as early as next week and will take 395 days maximum but Grae-con expects the construction to be done before then.

