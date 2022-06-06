Disabled American Veterans holds V.A Claims Event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The DAV held a V.A claims event at the local Piggly Wiggly.

The event allowed local veterans to directly put in claims to the office in Huntington.

West Virginia’s DAV Supervisor, Michael Heitz, says even helping one person is a successful event.

“Success to me is one veteran taken care of anything over that is a gamechanger. We put food on the table and there is veterans out there that might not know where they will put their next kids plate in front of them so we want to take care of that,” said Heitz.

They hope to hold more local events but are unsure of the time and place.

Updates with locations and times will come as WTAP learns more.

