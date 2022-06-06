Advertisement

Ely Chapman summer programs, kids getting involved with community

WTAP News @ 5- Ely Chapman summer programs
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Summer programs for the Ely Chapman Education Foundation are starting today.

Students going into kindergarten and eighth grade are at the education foundation learning about S.T.E.A.M. programs.

Ely Chapman executive director, Lori Ullman says that educators at the center want to get the children prepared for the upcoming school year and to get them interested in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Ullman also says that educating the kids isn’t the only focus, as the center will also be looking to getting children involved with the community as well and take pride in the community.

“We’re hoping that by doing some inter-generational opportunities -- obviously with the O’Neill Center -- that they’ll hear those stories they’ll see living history in front of them. The odds of them getting to stay as they continue to grow up, because we go to eighth grade to continue to be in our community. And to become contributing members of that community because they take pride in it. We know that those chances increase,” says Ullman.

Students will also be taking part in field trips, including a favorite for the center’s, the “Butterfuly Experience” at Thomson’s Landscaping.

The center is also offering free meals for any children under the age of 18.

