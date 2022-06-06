Advertisement

Gov. Justice requests disaster declaration due to flooding

Gov. Jim Justice has asked President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency...
Gov. Jim Justice has asked President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a disaster declaration for West Virginia because of flooding from last month.(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has asked President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a disaster declaration for West Virginia because of flooding from last month.

According to a news release, Justice declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties related to the flooding.

On May 6, West Virginia experienced large-scale flooding throughout the state.

Some of the flooding in Huntington included rapidly moving floodwaters several feet deep covered cars along one neighborhood.

The governor’s request for a disaster declaration includes individual assistance with the possibility of receiving Hazard Mitigation Assistance and Small Business Administration Disaster Loans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locals enjoy good food and drinks.
Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg
A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will begin production at a West Virginia facility...
W. Va. plant to start making electric school buses in September
Devon Lee Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Devon Lee
Dalton Alexander Joy Obit
Obituary: Joy, Dalton Alexander
Jacob Paul Thomas Obit
Obituary: Thomas, Jacob Paul

Latest News

Ripley Volunteer Fire Department saves a dog from a house fire.
Puppy saved, trailer destroyed by fire in Jackson County
Dave Fleming of Greenleaf Landscapes is in the studio to answer gardening questions from...
WTAP Daybreak - Gardening with Dave Part 2 6/6
WTAP Daybreak - Gardening with Dave Part 1 6/6
WTAP Daybreak - Gardening with Dave Part 1 6/6
Wood County 911 Call Center public information officer Aaron Fleenor joins Daybreak to explain...
WTAP Daybreak - Appropriate to call 911 Interview with Aaron Fleenor of Wood Co. 911 Call Center