Gov. Justice requests disaster declaration due to flooding

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has asked President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a disaster declaration for West Virginia because of flooding from last month.

According to a news release, Justice declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties related to the flooding.

On May 6, West Virginia experienced large-scale flooding throughout the state.

Some of the flooding in Huntington included rapidly moving floodwaters several feet deep covered cars along one neighborhood.

The governor’s request for a disaster declaration includes individual assistance with the possibility of receiving Hazard Mitigation Assistance and Small Business Administration Disaster Loans.

