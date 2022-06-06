Katherine Warden swears in as Marietta PD Chief, First Marietta PD female Chief

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dozens of people gathered outside of the Marietta city building to the swearing in of the new Marietta police chief, Katherine warden.

Warden becomes only the 12th police chief in the department’s history and the first female chief in the more than 150 years of the force.

Warden is thankful for the support she is already getting.

“So far, it’s been very overwhelming to have so many people show up and care,” says Warden. “And to have the patrolmen and the guys that are working for me show up in support and in solidarity is just overwhelming and just very humbling.”

Warden says that she is looking to “modernize” the department and to address areas that need improving.

Marietta mayor, Josh Schlicher says that he has met with the new chief and is confident in her taking on this new role.

“I think she’s going to do really good things,” says Schlicher. “She has 20 years of service already with the department. And I think the message that we have received from her is she’s modernizing some more of the department. And just a different leadership, but we were excited to hear her plans.”

Warden says that she is ready to work with her commanding staff.

“They have been instrumental in helping with this transition,” says Warden. “They have a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience. And I plan on all of us working together to make this transition go smoothly.”

Including detective sergeant, Ryan Huffman and captain Aaron Nedeff. Who served as chief the previous ten months during this transition.

“Wish her the best of luck. And I’m going to be there to support her and keep her mission going,” says Nedeff.

The new police chief says that she is excited for this new opportunity and that she is ready to make a change.

“This has been a lot of years of culminated hard work, lots of hard work and dedication. And I’m very excited to be in this position right now. And I am hoping that we can make some very positive changes and that we can work well with the community and deliver quality police services,” says Warden.

