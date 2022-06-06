Name of teen killed in crash released

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities have released the name of the teen that died in a car crash in Wood County.

Wood County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mike Deem says 16-year-old Dalton Joy of Wirt County is the person that died in the crash.

That crash happened on Wednesday, June 1, on Route 14 near the Wood/Wirt County line.

According to Deem, Joy was driving a 2006 Kia Rio northbound on Route 14 when the car crossed the centerline and hit a truck.

58-year-old Martin Devries of Creston, W. Va., was driving a 2010 F-150 southbound on route 14 when the crash happened.

Deem says there is no indication of why Joy’s car crossed the line. He also said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

