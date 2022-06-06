Obituary: Bunner, Anna Dali

MACFARLAN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Anna Dail Bunner, 80, of Macfarlan, WV, died June 5, 2022 at Pine View Continuous Care, Harrisville, WV.

She was born April 24, 1942 at Massillon, OH, the daughter of the late John Carl and Hazel Marie Sinnett Jenkins. Anna had been a seamstress for 32 years at Cairo Manufacturing, Economy Industries and Hodge Apparel garment factories. She was a member of The Church of Christ, Cairo. She enjoyed helping with Ritchie County 4-H, quilting, embroidering and crafting.

Anna is survived by her husband, Harland Bunner; son, David Wayne Bunner (Kristy) of Parkersburg; daughter, Ada Marie Wilson (Dave) of Petroleum; three sisters, Carrol Layfield of Cairo, Donna “Sue” Cain of Pennsboro and Virginia Goetemann of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Tyler Fornash (Holly), Ashley Fornash, Jonathan Wilson, Clayton Wilson; great-grandchildren, Colton and Braxton Fornash; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a brother, John Jenkins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Evangelist Michael Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartley Cemetery, Brohard, WV.

Visitation at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

