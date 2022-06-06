Obituary: Bush, Sandra L.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandra L. Bush, 75, of Parkersburg, WV went to the arms of Jesus, Saturday, June 4, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born December 11, 1946 in Toledo, OH, a daughter of Jane Mennitt Meyer of Toledo and the late Richard Meyer.

Sandra loved making memories with her family. She was a member of the Freedom Gate Church in Marietta, OH. Sandra passionately served on the board of the Women’s Care Center in Parkersburg, WV. She was also a teacher and a licensed practical nurse throughout her life.

In addition to her mother, Sandra is survived by her husband of 54 years, Noel Bush; her children, Lisa Smith of Sylvania, OH; Sharon Russell (Marty) also of Sylvania; Deanna Szymanski (Jim) of Toledo, OH; Noel Bush II of St. John’s AZ; Todd Bush (Cynthia) of Perrysburg, OH; and Nicole Casto (Stephan) of Vienna, WV; brothers and sisters, Linda Newton of Toledo; Steven Meyer (Patricia) of Perrysburg; Debra Braun of Toledo; Laura Meyer of Maumee, OH; Doug Meyer (Patti) of Toledo; and Joseph Meyer (Linda) of Lafollette, TN. Sandra is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; and her infant brother, Richard Meyer.

Funeral services will be held at 12 pm on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5725 Hill Ave, Toledo, OH. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday at Newcomer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Women’s Care Center in Parkersburg or to the Freedom Gate Church of Marietta.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Bush family.

