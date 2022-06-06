Obituary: Frey III, Morton

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Morton Frey III, 75, passed away May 23, 2022, at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, after a lengthy illness. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Arroyo Grande, California.

Morton was born March 24, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV. He joined the Navy just after high school where he was on a supply ship during the Vietnam War. After his Navy commitment was over, he moved to Bakersfield, California, to start a family and, soon after, started his career in law enforcement. He worked for the Bakersfield Police Department for 20 years, working his way up from a street patrolman to detective. He also served as the president of the police union. After 20 years, he and his ex-wife move to Pismo Beach. At that time, he began working as an investigator for the Housing Authority in San Luis Obispo County. He retired after dedicating his life to law enforcement for 40 years. After retirement, he moved back to West Virginia, the place he grew up and always loved.

While in Bakersfield, he raised two wonderful children, Morty and Monica. He loved sports and was an avid Dodger and Laker’s fan. He also loved West Virginia University sports teams and kept a close watch on “those stats”. His hobbies included the restoration of cars and sailboats, working out and competing in the Police Olympics as a bodybuilder. Mort also had a keen eye for real estate, purchasing multiple properties in both Bakersfield and San Luis Obispo County. He eventually moved into one of those properties in Pismo Beach which he rebuilt with the help of his son, sharing valuable time together and passing on his home improvement knowledge. Mort was also a gifted storyteller. He especially loved talking about his time in the police department, his childhood, West Virginia and the colorful people he met in his everyday life. Mort was often referred to as the “life of the party”. He will be remembered for his broad smile, optimistic outlook on life and his love of music. We will keep him alive in our memories and wish him peace, fair winds and clear skies.

He is survived by his children Morty Frey and his wife Christina and Monica Haughey and her husband Jordan; his two sisters Kay Quick and Becky Horne and his grandchildren Kai, Laila, Dylan and Olivia.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.