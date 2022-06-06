Obituary: Gault, Sandra Lynn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandra Lynn Gault, 75, of Vienna, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Sandy was born on December 18, 1946 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Glen and Beulah Geraldine (Parrish) Harris.

Sandy was a 1964 graduate of Parkersburg High School. On December 11, 1964, she married her husband of 57 years, Chester W. Gault. She was a homemaker, and was previously employed as a secretary for Lowes, Inc., personnel secretary for Walker Parkersburg, licensed insurance agent, and made training videos for Avon, Inc. in New York City. She is most known for traveling and entertaining thousands of children and adults up and down the East Coast for over 50 years with her husband with “Magic on Parade” as the Great Gault and Sandra.

Surviving Sandy are her husband, Chester, of Vienna, WV, her two sons, Gregory W. (Megan) of Marietta, OH and Bradley D. (Samantha) of Mineral Wells, WV, three granddaughters, Cameron (Justin) Allman, Madison Gault, Ashtyn Gault (Logan), one grandson, Ethan Gault, two unborn great-grandchildren from Cameron and Ashytn, three step-granddaughters, Ava, Sidney, and Quinn Cool, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patricia Wamsley.

Sandy loved spending time with her family and watching them grow and succeed. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren. She was an avid WVU Mountaineer basketball fan. She was a member of the Beechwood Presbyterian Church, Parkersburg, WV. For years, she directed the youth choir and enjoyed singing in the church choir.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 9, 2022 at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, WV with Pastor Mike Seeley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, Parkersburg, WV. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 and one hour prior to the service on June 9 at the funeral home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.