Obituary: Griffin, Steven Charles

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Steven Charles Griffin, 38, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a short illness, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born on January 4, 1984 to Mary Whipkey and the late Gary Griffin.

He was a member of IUEO Local 132 and LIUNA Local 710.

He always made everyone laugh.  He enjoyed hunting and fishing, hanging out with family and friends, and just enjoy life and lived it to the fullest.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by several uncles and aunts.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Evan, sister Lora Griffin, brother Josh Whipkey, and two nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., with Rev. Shelly Mace officiating. 

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

