Obituary: Harlow Jr., George W.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - George W. Harlow, Jr., 79, of Marietta passed away at 3:15 am, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home. He was born February 8, 1943, in Marietta, the son of George Harlow, Sr. and Bertha Maude Roby Harlow.

On June 7, 1963, he married Linda Dravis who survives with 2 sons and 2 daughters: George (Allison) Harlow III, of Rio Grande, James (Cathy) Harlow, Lorain (Brian) Bennett and Stephanie (Freddie) Harlow, all of Marietta; 5 grandchildren: Bethany, Adam, Emily, Justin, and Alicia; 6 great-grandchildren; sister Ann (Randy) Tucker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

George was a member of Carpenters Union Local 356 for 52 years and served as business representative. He was honored by the union naming their meeting room “George Harlow Hall” for his years of dedication.

George proudly served in the U.S. Air Force after graduation from Marietta High School. He was a life member of American Legion Post 64 where he served on the Board of Governors for many years and enjoyed cooking at the Saturday morning breakfasts at the Post. He was also captain of their Relay for Life team. George was a member of 40 et 8 Voiture 775 and the Loyal Order of the Moose.

George enjoyed many sports, especially bowling. He coached many youth teams over the years including Bantam Baseball, girls’ softball, and the Harmar Hawks basketball teams. He was a member of the “‘chain gang” at Marietta High School football games for 46 years and enjoyed gardening and woodworking.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother, Robert Harlow.

Pastor Sam Edgell will be presiding over the memorial service on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am at McClure Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends at the funeral home from 9 until 11.

Full military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 64 and the VFW

