Obituary: Henrie, Pat

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pat Henrie, 85, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on October 5, 1936 in St. George, WV, daughter of the late Forest and Lora Wolfe.

Pat graduated from Camden Clark School of Nursing in 1957 and retired from Selby General Hospital in Marietta, Ohio. She attended St. John’s United Methodist Church in Vienna, WV.

She is survived by daughter, Risha Bradford (Doug), sons, Greg Henrie (Tina) and Chris Henrie; four granddaughters, Courtnee Bradford, Samantha Welch (BJ), Kylie Smith (Evan) and Madison Henrie; two great grandchildren, Averie & August Welch; brother, Lonnie Wolfe (Sue) of Myrtle Beach, SC; sisters in law, Carol Wolfe, Frances Conroy and Dorothy Bradford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Henrie; and two brothers, Allen Dale and Gerald Wolfe.

Per Pat’s request, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, Pat requested donations to be made to your local Red Cross. The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is assisting the family with cremation arrangements, and provide online condolences by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

