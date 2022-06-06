Advertisement

Obituary: Irick, Joshua Michael

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joshua Michael Irick, 32, of Parkersburg, passed away May 29, 2022 .

A  Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday 5:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkesburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com

