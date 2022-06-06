Obituary: Malone, Kimberly “Kim”

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kimberly “Kim” Malone, 61, St. Marys, WV, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Born in Charleston, WV, on December 29, 1960, she was a daughter of Phyllis Clark McClanahan and the late Bobby Lee McClanahan. She worked at various restaurants around Pleasants County/ She enjoyed helping her husband on the farm.

Survivors other than her mother include her husband of 45 years, Tim Malone; one son, Timothy (Jennifer) Malone; three sisters, Patty Adams, Nan Bailey, and Teresa (Randy) Woody; one brother, Tony (Darlene) McClanahan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, one brother, Todd McClanahan, and brother-in-law, Terry Adams.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Ingram Funeral Home, St. Marys, with Pastor Jimmy Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Island Cemetery, Willow Island, WV.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

An online guest register is available at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.ingramfh.com&c=E,1,nv3kX5t6ovmEsV9wf3RLlI9u0NiMF7incMjOyi8jDRHRWH3TRx91NSNqsFJo_Wzmv_1TH2fI7rb86WYhiO3D8soIBcSKKL0oJTKEulqxtGQQJ6iGNv0,&typo=1

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.