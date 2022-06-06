Obituary: McElfresh, Ruby Eileen

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ruby Eileen McElfresh, 87, of Marietta passed away June 4, 2022 at 5:28 am, with her loving family by her side.

Ruby was born August 25, 1934, at Newport, Ohio to the late Raymond Tidd, Sr. and Mary Gale Duffy Tidd. On May 23, 1952, she married Robert T. McElfresh, Jr., he preceded her in death on November 1, 2011.

Ruby was a member of the Marietta Bible Center Church. Ruby enjoyed cooking and baking at The Living Rivers Café. Ruby also enjoyed embroidering and crocheting blankets.

Ruby is survived by 2 daughters: Dorothy McElfresh of the home who took care of her mother while she was ill, Barb McKnight (Ron), 2 sons, Mark McElfresh (Rena`), Bobby McElfresh (Peggy), one grandson Timothy McElfresh (Sarah) was reared in the McElfresh home; 15 grandchildren: Shelly Graf (Andy), Scott McKnight, Matt McElfresh, Joshua McElfresh (Kayla), Stacie McElfresh, Andrea Perine, Andrew McElfresh, Billy Ray McElfresh, Brittany McAtee (Tommy), Justin Knapp (Shantel); 15 great grandchildren: A. J. Graf, Sophia Graf, Parker McKnight, Matthew and Miles McElfresh, Shelby and Maggie McElfresh, Preston Plaugher, Ryan McElfresh, Patrick Wells, Autumn King, Dominic and Lane Perine, Brooklyn and T J. McAtee; 3 great, great grandsons and 1 on the way. Ruby was raised in the home of her Aunt and Uncle Tom and Vera Seevers and their children.

Ruby is also survived by 1 sister, Carolyn Smith and 1 brother Ray Tidd, Jr. (Barb). Ruby has several nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 2 sisters Mary Hanes and Lucille Greathouse, 5 brothers: Delbert, Thomas, Earl, Ronnie and Allen.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday (June 7) from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

The family would like to thank Marietta Hospice Amedisys and nurses: Kim, Patty, Debbie, Valerie and the aides. You all will have a special place in our hearts.

