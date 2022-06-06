Advertisement

Obituary: McElfresh, Ruby Eileen

Ruby Eileen McElfresh Obit
Ruby Eileen McElfresh Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ruby Eileen McElfresh, 87, of Marietta passed away June 4, 2022 at 5:28 am, with her loving family by her side.

Ruby was born August 25, 1934, at Newport, Ohio to the late Raymond Tidd, Sr. and Mary Gale Duffy Tidd.  On May 23, 1952, she married Robert T. McElfresh, Jr., he preceded her in death on November 1, 2011.

Ruby was a member of the Marietta Bible Center Church.  Ruby enjoyed cooking and baking at The Living Rivers Café.  Ruby also enjoyed embroidering and crocheting blankets.

Ruby is survived by 2 daughters:  Dorothy McElfresh of the home who took care of her mother while she was ill, Barb McKnight (Ron), 2 sons, Mark McElfresh (Rena`), Bobby McElfresh (Peggy), one grandson Timothy McElfresh (Sarah) was reared in the McElfresh home; 15 grandchildren:  Shelly Graf (Andy), Scott McKnight, Matt McElfresh, Joshua McElfresh (Kayla), Stacie McElfresh, Andrea Perine, Andrew McElfresh, Billy Ray McElfresh, Brittany McAtee (Tommy), Justin Knapp (Shantel); 15 great grandchildren:  A. J. Graf, Sophia Graf, Parker McKnight, Matthew and Miles McElfresh, Shelby and Maggie McElfresh, Preston Plaugher, Ryan McElfresh, Patrick Wells, Autumn King, Dominic and Lane Perine, Brooklyn and T J. McAtee; 3 great, great grandsons and 1 on the way.  Ruby was raised in the home of her Aunt and Uncle Tom and Vera Seevers and their children.

Ruby is also survived by 1 sister, Carolyn Smith and 1 brother Ray Tidd, Jr. (Barb). Ruby has several nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 2 sisters Mary Hanes and Lucille Greathouse, 5 brothers:  Delbert, Thomas, Earl, Ronnie and Allen.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday (June 7) from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

The family would like to thank Marietta Hospice Amedisys and nurses:  Kim, Patty, Debbie, Valerie and the aides. You all will have a special place in our hearts.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locals enjoy good food and drinks.
Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg
A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will begin production at a West Virginia facility...
W. Va. plant to start making electric school buses in September
Dalton Alexander Joy Obit
Obituary: Joy, Dalton Alexander
Devon Lee Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Devon Lee
Officer killed in active shooter incident in Nicholas County
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting

Latest News

George W. Harlow, Jr. Obit
Obituary: Harlow Jr., George W.
Joshua Michael Irick Obit
Obituary: Irick, Joshua Michael
Steven Charles Griffin Obit
Obituary: Griffin, Steven Charles
Gary Russell Sams Obit
Obituary: Sams, Gary Russell