Obituary: Price, James Dean

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Dean Price, 57, of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 23, 2022 at his residence.

James was born on June 21, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a World Renowned Fiddle Player, played the fiddle and was vocalist for many well known bluegrass and country music artists, such as Johnny Paycheck and Ralph Stanley. He won 2 International Bluegrass Association (IBMA) Awards, a Grammy Award for best bluegrass album of the year (Lost in the Lonesome Pines) and recorded with numerous well known Musical Artists, such as George Jones, Tom Petty, and Bob Dylan. He played at Carnegie Hall with Ralph Stanley and was a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

He enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, Wood Working, Cooking, and looking for Morel mushrooms aka (Molly Moochers!)James is preceded in death by his parents, Larry Woodrow Price and Shirley Ann Price.

He is survived by his son Mason Price (Barbie), daughter Amanda Barton (Codie), brothers Jeff Price and Tracy Price, sisters Michelle Williams (Kevin), Stacy McCallister (Greg), and grandchildren Asiyas Powell and Mackenzie Price.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

