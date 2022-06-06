Advertisement

Obituary: Propp, Jack Frederick

By Andrew Noll
HARTFORD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jack Frederick Propp, 65, of Hartford, WV passed away May 18, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Hospice of Huntington.

Jack was born in Gallipolis, Ohio on December 31, 1956 to the late Janet Lee Wallace Watterson and William Frederick Propp. He enjoyed fishing, collecting John Deere tractors, creating things with metal, and he was an avid animal lover.

Jack is survived by his wife Bettie Shafer Propp, daughters Ashlee Propp Bevan (Brian) and Bobbi Goodnite Shamblin (Eddie), sister-in-law Connie Shafer Gibbs (Butch), brother-in-law Jerry Frye, granddaughter Kassidy J. Shaffer, nieces and nephews Dale, Karen and Steven Gibbs, and Sasha Frye, special cousin Kathy Brewer and son Adam, and his two beloved dogs and cat, Two, Squeakey, and Lucky.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his mother-in-law Belva D. Frye, maternal grandmother Alta Pearl (Wallace) Wray, paternal grandfather and grandmother Jacob and Nancy Marie (Frederick) Propp and brother-in-law Robert Crouse.

A special thank you to Steven Gibbs for coming anytime he was needed to help Jack in his final days.

A celebration of life is planned for Jack on June 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the West Virginia State Farm Museum located at 1458 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley cremation Society.

