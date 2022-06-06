Obituary: Richardson, Anja Kay

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Anja Kay Richardson, of Vienna, West Virginia, courageously passed from this life to the next on June 5, 2022 at 4:03 pm, with her loving family at her side. She was born March 3, 1977 in Granada Hills, California to J. Kristin Kaylor and Piet-Hein (Adam) Kampenhout, and raised in Farmington Hills, Michigan, by her mother and stepfather, David A. Richardson. Anja married in 2008 and gave birth to her beloved son Alfonso Antonio Valdez III on May 13, 2009.

With the biggest of hearts, a truly generous soul, and a “can do” fearless personality, Anja was all about family and friends. As a young girl, she learned to hold her own with siblings Tyson Kampenhout, Deven Kampenhout, Eliza Richardson (LaRochelle), Rachel Richardson (Wakefield), Jacob Richardson, Chase Richardson, Lukas Kampenhout and Willem Kampenhout. She valued relationships with stepmothers Carol Kampenhout and Dawn Lemon, as well as sister and brother in-laws Nicole, Kalei, Lindsay, Carrie, Rich, and Craig.

Growing up, Anja loved spending time with her maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Joan (Redmond) Kaylor, great-grandparents Charlotte Redmond and Viola Kaylor, aunts Wendy Kaylor Patton (David) and Lonna Kaylor Cordon, uncles Brian Kaylor (Kim) and David Kaylor (Rebekah) and numerous cousins. She especially enjoyed family get-togethers, swimming, dancing, creatively engaging with cooking, art and music, and planting and picking strawberries, kumquats and other fruits and vegetables from her grandparents’ garden. Ever compassionate toward animals, Anja became a dedicated vegetarian early in life.

Anja brought a flare for creativity into her chosen profession as a hairstylist. Continuously striving to hone new techniques and learn about the latest hair trends, Anja liked nothing better than providing a cut or style that left the person sitting in her chair with a spring in their step and a sense of confidence in their new look as they walked out the door.

Whether it be as a friend, mother, sister, daughter, niece, aunt, or granddaughter, Anja embraced each role and relationship with a warm, open-heart, sincerity, a desire to connect. Facing many life challenges herself, Anja was especially compassionate towards those who struggled to find a place of belonging, kinship, and joy in life’s small pleasures. Anja was incredibility devoted to her son Alfonso and cared deeply about her siblings and young nieces and nephews. She especially enjoyed watching her son Alfonso sing in the choir, play football, and mature into an incredible young teen. Anja was always up for new adventures, trying out local restaurants, writing poetry, listening to music---especially hard rock, Reggae, and Bob Marley---, hanging out with dear friends, and savoring her mom’s tri-berry cobbler with homemade ice cream.

We are brokenhearted that beautiful Anja left us so soon. She had a larger-than-life, spunky personality that will live on in the hearts of all who knew her and loved her.

Anja’s family would especially like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley, Susan Bhati, Strecker Cancer Center volunteer drivers, countless health and hospice care providers, local church volunteers, friends and neighbors who generously gave their time, expertise, care, and good will in assisting Anja in her valiant battle against breast cancer and her striving for a life of meaning and connection.

Funeral services will be Thursday June 9, 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8PM and one hour prior to services.

A celebration of Life gathering will be July 16, 2022 in Salt Lake City Utah. Family and friends of Anja are all invited.

Memorial contributions may be made to Anja’s son, Alfonso Valdez III Benefit Account c/o Peoples Bank 138 Putnam Street Marietta, OH 45750.

