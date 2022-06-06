Obituary: Sams, Gary Russell

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gary Russell Sams, 73, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord at Parkersburg Care Center June 2, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

He was born December 16,1948, in Parkersburg, son of the late Clifford and Nora Sams. He was a dedicated husband and father, was fun loving and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, and was active in church where he sang in the choir and was a song leader.

Gary proudly served in the US Air Force from 1968-1975 as an airplane mechanic. He was honored to be chosen Crew Chief on the C5A Galaxy cargo plane in Dover, DE. He returned to Parkersburg where he worked at Parkersburg Industrial Warehouse/Excel/Distribution Centers for 26 years.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Mary, of 53 years; his children Eric (Brenna) Sams and Stacy (Brandon) Boone; three grandchildren, Hannah Westbrook (Nathaniel), Halah Boone and Connor Sams; great granddaughter Ivy Grace; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother Larry Sams; brother, Curtis Sams; and sister Texanna O’Neil.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday June 7 from 6-8pm at Gospel Tabernacle Church, 2620 14th Ave. Parkersburg, WV.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.