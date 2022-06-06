Advertisement

Puppy saved, trailer destroyed by fire in Jackson County

Ripley Volunteer Fire Department saves a dog from a house fire.
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A puppy is safe after a fire destroyed a trailer in Jackson County Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened on Blue Berry Lane.

When crews got to the scene, the trailer was fully involved. There was a house that was near the trailer that had also caught fire.

Firefighters focused on saving the house.

According to the post, the trailer is a total loss. The neighboring house only suffered minor damage.

A small puppy was saved from the fire.

Two Ripley fire stations and the Jackson County EMS helped at the scene of the fire.

