Shootout in Nicholas County leads to one deputy killed and another one injured

A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was killed, another was injured and a surviving suspect has...
A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was killed, another was injured and a surviving suspect has been charged with murder after a shootout at a residence.(WSAZ/Kim Rafferty)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRCH RIVER, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was killed, another was injured and a surviving suspect has been charged with murder after a shootout at a residence.

Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says deputy sheriff Tom Baker was killed Friday night while responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area. Baker was shot in the back.

Nunley says officers arrived at a camper and after a conversation, two suspects “became agitated” and a shooting occurred.

Another deputy was shot in the leg and a suspect, 36-year-old Ritchie Holcomb, was killed. Another man, Brent Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with murder.

