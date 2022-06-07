Advertisement

4 hearings planned this summer in W. Va. rate review case

Four hearings are coming up this summer to gather public comment on a Appalachian Power Co. and...
Four hearings are coming up this summer to gather public comment on a Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. rate review.(Aiden Greco)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Four hearings are coming up this summer to gather public comment on a Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. rate review.

The review is an expanded net energy cost case.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission says it’s a narrow, special purpose rate proceeding for electric utilities that allows recovery of some costs.

The hearings will be June 22 at the Ohio County Courthouse, June 27 at the Mercer County Courthouse, June 28 at the Cabell County Courthouse and July 26 at PSC headquarters in Charleston. Each hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m.

