DMV issues expiration extension on mobility impaired placards to August 31st

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to a supply issue, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced today that they will extend the expiration dates of all mobility-impaired placards to August 31, 2022.  

Renewal of a permanent mobility-impaired placard occurs every five years, and the new cycle historically begins on July 1st.  However, with supply chain issues, and in an effort to provide seamless, convenient customer service, DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier announced the extension to August 31st to make sure new placards are ready for customers. 

For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov, and view the informational brochure on mobility impaired license plates and placards here: https://transportation.wv.gov/DMV/DMVFormSearch/Mobility-Impaired-Brochure-4-2014-wf.pdf

Customers need to follow the same application and renewal process.  The only change is the current expiration date being extended.

