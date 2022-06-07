Advertisement

Four states receive first allocations of $10B broadband fund

The U.S. Treasury Department is sending more than half a billion dollars to expand broadband...
The U.S. Treasury Department is sending more than half a billion dollars to expand broadband access in four U.S. states.(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The U.S. Treasury Department is sending more than half a billion dollars to expand broadband access in four U.S. states.

It’s part of a sweeping new national initiative to provide affordable internet service to rural and low-income Americans.

Louisiana, New Hampshire, Virginia and West Virginia are the first states to benefit. The money should bring internet service to 200,000 homes and businesses.

To get the money to build out their networks, service providers must offer discounts to customers and offer service at download and upload speeds of at least 100 megabytes per second.

It’s part of the $10 billion American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund program.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
Name of teen killed in crash released
Anja Kay Richardson Obit
Obituary: Richardson, Anja Kay
Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty.
New details in Nicholas County deputy’s death
James Dean Price Obit
Obituary: Price, James Dean
Locals enjoy good food and drinks.
Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg

Latest News

Four hearings are coming up this summer to gather public comment on a Appalachian Power Co. and...
4 hearings planned this summer in W. Va. rate review case
The trial for a West Virginia man charged with murder in the fatal shooting a police officer...
Man charged with killing police officer goes on trial
The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear a fired college bookstore employee’s employment...
Justices decline to take up ex-campus bookstore worker case
WTAP News @ 10 -Katherine Warden sworn in as Marietta Police Chief
WTAP News @ 10 -Katherine Warden sworn in as Marietta Police Chief